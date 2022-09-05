Influencers With 1-5K Followers Enjoy the Highest Engagement Levels in 2022 at 4.6%

Achieving a genuinely effective Instagram content strategy can be tough. There's so much content out there, and it's tough to stand out. But if you can find a way to connect with your audience and produce content that resonates, you'll be in good shape.

According to Moneyzine.com, influencers with 1-5K followers have the highest engagement. Their engagement levels are 4.6%, meaning that these influencers are more likely to produce content their followers can relate to.

Money-zine.com CEO says,

It's all about quality over quantity when it comes to engagement. If you intend to produce content that will reach a large audience and garner high levels of engagement, consider partnering with micro-influencers. An influencer with a smaller but more engaged following is going to be more valuable to your brand than one with a large but unengaged following. Money-zine.com CEO Luke Eales

Other influencers had significantly lower engagement rates. For example, those with 5-20K followers had an engagement rate of 2%, 20-100K (1.5%). And those with 100K-1M followers had an engagement rate of 1.4%.

The Best Times To Post On Instagram

Finding the best time to post on Instagram can be tough. The platform is constantly changing, and what works today might not work tomorrow. But if you want to give yourself the best chance of success, you should post during peak times.

According to Sprout Social, the best time to post on Instagram is Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9 or 10 a.m. This is when most people check their phones and start their day. So if you can get your content in front of them during this time, you're more likely to reach a larger audience.

But it's not just about when you post. It's also about how often you post. Several analysts suggest the best frequency for posting on Instagram is 1-2 times daily. This might seem like a lot, but if you want to maintain a high level of engagement, it's essential to keep your audience engaged by posting regularly.

Why You Should Partner With Micro-Influencers on Instagram

If your brand is new to Instagram influencer marketing, you might be wondering if it's worth partnering with micro-influencers. After all, they have a smaller following than some of the more popular influencers out there.

But don't let numbers deceive you. Micro-influencers can actually be more effective than their larger counterparts. Here's why:

They're More Engaged

As we mentioned before, micro-influencers have a more engaged following than larger influencers. This means that their followers are more likely to see and engage with your brand when they post about it.

They're More Authentic

Micro-influencers are also more authentic than larger influencers. This is because they don't have as many brands competing for their attention. As a result, they're more likely to form genuine relationships with the brands they work with and produce content that feels natural and authentic.

They're More Affordable

Finally, micro-influencers are more affordable than their larger counterparts. This is because they don't have as large of a following, so they don't command as high of a fee. But don't let that fool you – they can still be very effective.

If you're looking to get the most out of your Instagram influencer marketing campaign, consider partnering with micro-influencers. Their smaller but more engaged followings will be more beneficial to your brand than a large but unengaged following.