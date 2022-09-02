Each year, millions of individuals leave their own country to reside in another. The motivations for doing so vary from person to person. For some, it is an opportunity to start afresh, while others might be excited about the prospects of exploring new cultures and lifestyles.

For many individuals, a university degree is seen as a valuable asset. It could be the key to landing a great job and earning a good salary. Therefore, it is not surprising that a university degree is often seen as a necessity for those looking to relocate.

But what about those who don't have a university degree? Does this make it more difficult for them to find their place in the sun?

According to data from Moneyzine.com, 18% of expats living abroad do not have a university degree. So the question is, does a university degree matter when it comes to finding success as an expat?

Some expats might be able to succeed in a country without a university degree if they have other skill sets in demand. Others might be able to leverage their network of connections to find opportunities.

Moneyzine.com CEO commented on the data. He said,

Having a university degree gives you a head start in many professions. But, it is not the be-all and end-all. There are plenty of examples of successful people who have not gone to university. So, if you're thinking of moving abroad, don't let the lack of a degree hold you back. Moneyzine.com CEO, Luke Eales

Where Should Expats Live?

When choosing where to live as an expat, there are many factors to consider. The cost of living, the quality of life, the availability of work, and the safety of the country should all be taken into account.

Different countries have different requirements and standards for employment. Some countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, have a high demand for expats with specific qualifications and experience. Others, such as Thailand, are more relaxed in their requirements.

When finding work, it is essential to research the job market in the country you are considering moving to. It is also important to remember that your university degree may not be recognized in some countries.

For example, the United States has a different higher education system than many other countries. As a result, your university degree may not be seen as equivalent to an American degree. If you're looking to work in the US, it's important to research the specific requirements for your profession.

Survival Strategies for a Fulfilling Expat Experience

Moving to a new country can be an exciting and rewarding experience. Before moving, an expat needs to understand what they want to achieve clearly.

It is important to set realistic expectations and have a solid plan in place. Those without a university degree may find it more difficult to find work in their chosen field. As a result, they may need to be open to pursuing other opportunities. It is also essential to have a support network, whether friends, family, or fellow expats.

Making the most of your time as an expat is about more than just finding a job. It is also about immersing yourself in the culture, making new friends, and enjoying all your new country offers. Regardless of whether you have a university degree or not, there are many ways to make your expat experience a success.