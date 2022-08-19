Close to 50% of Gen Z in the US are Planning to Work in the Health Sector

Nearly 50% of America's Gen Z population plan to work in the health sector. According to a Money-zine.com analysis of the age group's career preferences. The firm has presented data that 27% of Gen Z’ers intend to pursue careers in medicine or health-related fields. Another 20% hope to advance their careers in healthcare.

Healthcare entails the direct care of patients and also the management and maintenance of facilities intended for health purposes. It also involves taking measures to prevent diseases and promoting health and wellness. The sector includes doctors, nurses, therapists, dentists, surgeons, and pharmacists.

According to Money-zine.com CEO Luke Eales, the chief attraction to the health sector is its humanitarian nature. When asked to comment on the findings, he said, "Gen Z’ers are health-conscious and highly motivated to make a difference in the world. They want to use their skills and talents to help others."

Other Factors Drawing Gen Z’ers to the Health Sector

Eales adds that the health sector is a constantly evolving one. So it is a great place to find new challenges and growth opportunities. That fits well with the expectations of many Gen Z’ers who place a premium on career progression. And with the increasing demand for healthcare professionals, there are many opportunities for advancement.

Moreover, Gen Z’ers want to work with cutting-edge technology. The health sector is constantly innovating and using new technologies. This generation wants to be a part of that innovation. They also want to work with smart people, and the health sector is full of intelligent and passionate people who want to make a difference.

Third, Gen Z wants job security and good benefits. The health sector is a safe choice for a career. Jobs here are expected to grow faster than in other industries. And the health sector offers good benefits such as healthcare insurance and retirement plans.

What Kind of Employers are Gen Z’ers Looking For?

Gen Z’ers have high expectations of their potential employers. They want to know that their employer respects diversity and will treat all employees fairly. In addition, they are looking for an employer who offers a good quality of life, is flexible, and is socially responsible.

Moreover, they want to make a difference in the world and believe their career can help them do that. Besides healthcare and health-related matters, they are most interested in impacting the world in the areas of human rights, social justice, and science/ technology innovation.

Their top Picks in Government

Gen Z’ers are gearing up to enter the workforce, and they're already thinking about where they want to work. A recent survey found that the top three government agencies that Gen Zers are interested in working for are the CIA, FBI, and CDC.

This is likely due in part to their desire to make a difference in the world. Gen Z is known for being socially conscious and driven to create positive change, so it's no surprise they're interested in working for agencies that can directly impact people's lives.

In addition, the healthcare industry is booming right now, and Gen Zers are eager to get in on the action. The CDC is at the forefront of public health initiatives, so it's no wonder that Gen Z’ers are interested in working there. Whatever their reasons, it's clear that Gen Z’ers are not afraid to work for the government.